Insurance Commissioner's Agenda: Del. Tackles Mental Health

By Trinidad Navarro (September 14, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- As insurers and policyholders face compounding risk, state insurance commissioners discuss the enforcement and regulation priorities of their offices in this Expert Analysis series. Trinidad Navarro Throughout the 21st century, society has grown to better recognize and respect mental and behavioral health needs. While events of international significance, such as the Great Recession in the late 2000s[1] and the COVID-19 pandemic that began in the U.S. in 2020,[2] each contributed to increased societal stressors, those events also contributed to a drastic shift in the acknowledgement and acceptance of struggles with mental health. This has, in turn, necessitated affordable, accessible treatment options....

