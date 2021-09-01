6 Firms Jockey To Lead DraftKings Investors' Merger Row

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Pomerantz, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and four other firms are competing for the lead counsel spot in a proposed securities class action against sports betting company DraftKings over a merger partner's alleged black market ties, according to court filings Tuesday. In six separate filings in New York federal court, the firms, which also include Roche Freedman, The Rosen Law Firm, Glancy Prongay & Murray and Levi & Korsinsky, vied to lead the shareholder suit against DraftKings Inc. over its three-way merger with SBTech and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. that closed in April 2020. The putative class of investors initially hit...

