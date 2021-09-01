Lyft Beats Wheelchair Users' ADA Claims After Bench Trial

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 10:58 PM EDT) -- Forcing Lyft to provide more wheelchair-accessible vehicles in the Bay Area would be administratively burdensome and riders suing the ride-hailing giant have not proven discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act, U.S. District Judge William Alsup said Wednesday in dismissing the case following a June bench trial. The California federal judge ruled in Lyft's favor, finding that wheelchair accessible vehicles, or WAVs, cost $1500 per ride in San Francisco and even more in the two other Bay Area counties in question — Alameda and Contra Costa — thanks to their decreased density and, therefore, greater travel times between rides. "One may...

