Trump Ally Barrack Signals Brady Fight In Lobbying Case

Law360, New York (September 2, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Defense attorneys for former Donald Trump adviser Thomas Barrack indicated Thursday that they are preparing for a fight over potentially exculpatory evidence in the case accusing the billionaire investor of illegal lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. During a morning virtual conference before U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan of the Eastern District of New York, an attorney for Barrack, Matthew Herrington of Paul Hastings LLP, was incredulous over the government's position that it hasn't identified any exculpatory material in the case that must be turned over to the defense pursuant to Brady v. Maryland. "They've ... taken the position...

