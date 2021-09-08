What 9th Circ.'s Tinder Ruling Means For Class Settlements

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- In a decision published last month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit handed down a significant opinion on the heightened scrutiny standard required for precertification class settlements. In Kim v. Allison, the Ninth Circuit reversed approval of a precertification class settlement because it found that the district court materially underrated the strength of the plaintiff's claims, substantially overrated the settlement's worth and failed to perform the requisite inquiry into collusion, including in relation to the attorney fees award. Although the Kim decision is framed as an extension of prior precedent, it continues a shift in the Ninth Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS