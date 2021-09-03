Real Estate Rumors: Abacus Capital, Cabot, Eddie Hidary

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- An entity affiliated with New York-based Abacus Capital Partners has purchased a Plantation, Florida, apartment complex for $125.4 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The deal is for St. Tropez Apartments, a 376-unit complex, and the seller is an entity affiliated with Lincoln Property Co. in Georgia, according to the report. Boston-based private equity shop Cabot Properties Inc. is planning to build an industrial property in northwest Houston, the Houston Business Journal reported on Friday. The firm is planning to build a 201,240-square-foot facility on 13 acres at the corner of Fallbrook Drive and Windfern Road, and plans...

