Air India Can't Escape Litigation Over Awards, Court Hears

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Creditors of India owed more than $1 billion in unpaid arbitral awards are fighting back against efforts by the country's airline to short-circuit allegedly premature efforts to seize its assets, saying there's no need to wait for their awards to be confirmed for the lawsuits to proceed. The creditors, Britain's Cairn Energy and shareholders in Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd., an Indian satellite company, urged the court in letters filed on Thursday to reject Air India's arguments in favor of tossing the litigation. Cairn and the Devas shareholders are trying to prove that the airline is the alter ego of India and...

