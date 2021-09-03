Laugh Framed As Survival Move In NY Giants 'Strangle' Suit

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A purported whistleblower told a New Jersey state court Friday that he was trying to "de-escalate and survive" in rebutting the New York Giants' assertion that he laughed at what he has claimed was a threat by the team's general counsel to "strangle" him if he shared confidential information. Tackling a bid from the Giants and general counsel William J. Heller to dismiss his Conscientious Employee Protection Act suit against them, David Maltese — a former video director who claims the team fired him over alleged workplace violence complaints — likened his purported laugh to the alleged reactions of workplace sexual...

