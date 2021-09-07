Businessman Drops Appeal Of $32.5M Vt. Resort Investor Deal

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A Miami businessman accused of stealing $50 million from immigrant investors in Vermont's Jay Peak ski resort is dropping his appeal of a recently approved settlement with law firm Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP that is expected to pay his alleged victims more than $30 million, according to his attorney. U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles in Miami issued a paperless order Monday requiring alleged fraud mastermind Ariel Quiros to post a $250,000 bond if he wanted to appeal the district court's approval of the settlement before the Eleventh Circuit, but Quiros' attorney said Tuesday that her client had already submitted...

