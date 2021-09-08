AGs Urge High Court To Allow Puerto Rican SSI Benefits

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A coalition of attorneys general called on the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to allow Americans in Puerto Rico to receive Supplemental Security Income disability benefits, saying their exclusion from certain welfare programs is harmful and rooted in racism. Eighteen attorneys general urged the Supreme Court to heavily scrutinize the reasons why the U.S. is allowed to treat territories like Puerto Rico different from the states, saying the disparate treatment goes back to the high court's century-old "Insular cases" that the coalition said were rooted in racism and now-discredited theories of colonial governance. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine and Leevin Camacho,...

