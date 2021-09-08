Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AGs Urge High Court To Allow Puerto Rican SSI Benefits

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A coalition of attorneys general called on the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to allow Americans in Puerto Rico to receive Supplemental Security Income disability benefits, saying their exclusion from certain welfare programs is harmful and rooted in racism.

Eighteen attorneys general urged the Supreme Court to heavily scrutinize the reasons why the U.S. is allowed to treat territories like Puerto Rico different from the states, saying the disparate treatment goes back to the high court's century-old "Insular cases" that the coalition said were rooted in racism and now-discredited theories of colonial governance.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine and Leevin Camacho,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!