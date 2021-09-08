Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Angels Rip Feds' 'Baseless' Privilege Fight In Fatal OD Case

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The Los Angeles Angels told a Texas federal judge Tuesday that prosecutors are making "baseless" claims that the team is withholding key information from a subpoena as part of the criminal case against a former MLB staffer accused of supplying pitcher Tyler Skaggs with a fatal dose of fentanyl.

Last month, federal prosecutors accused the Angels of "misframing" a subpoena by saying all the responsive documents are cloaked in attorney-client privilege and asked the court to make the baseball team give up all the information it possesses about illegal drug-dealing in the Angels' organization, according to the government's motion.

The Angels...

