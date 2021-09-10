9/11 Terrorist Attack Suits Left Mark On Insurance Industry

By Shawn Rice (September 10, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- The terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, marked a generational turning point for many in the United States, and 20 years later those events have had a resounding impact on the insurance industry from the claims, lawsuits and settlements that were triggered by the tragic loss of life and property damage. Apart from the human toll of the attacks across New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., that day set in motion high-dollar-value, complex and closely watched insurance disputes, resulting in $47 billion in insured losses, according to 2019 data from Insurance Information Institute. As the country recovered from the attacks, insurers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS