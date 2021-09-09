Google Won't Seek Dismissal Of Epic, AG Play Store Suits

By Bryan Koenig (September 9, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Google will face four antitrust complaints from state attorneys general and private plaintiffs including Epic Games head on, confirming to a California federal judge Thursday that it has abandoned a prior strategy of trying to get allegations over its Play Store policies dismissed. A day earlier, Google and the consolidated plaintiffs, who also include proposed classes of Android consumers and developers of apps for the Play Store, had moved to vacate all deadlines on any motions to dismiss the four complaints. And during a status conference held remotely Thursday, an attorney for Google confirmed that the search giant would not be...

