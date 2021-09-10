NY Giants, Ex-Staffer Fight For 'Last Word' In 'Strangle' Suit

By Rachel Scharf (September 10, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- A fired New York Giants video director who claims the team's general counsel threatened to "strangle" him is using improper filings in an attempt to have the "last word" before a New Jersey state court decides whether to dismiss the suit, the team and lawyer said Thursday. In a letter to Bergen County Superior Court Judge Estela M. De La Cruz, a lawyer for the Giants and general counsel William J. Heller sought to strike a Sept. 3 sur-reply filed by David Maltese, who claims that Heller threatened to "strangle" him if he shared any details of an internal probe into allegations of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS