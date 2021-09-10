Brafman On Depo List In Atty's Fee Beef With Billionaire

By Pete Brush (September 10, 2021, 2:07 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge said Friday that counsel for billionaire Ng Lap Seng may question three lawyers who once defended him against bribery charges, including noted litigator Ben Brafman, in a dispute with a fourth former lawyer over a $6 million fee. Ruling from the bench at a telephone hearing in Ng's fight with former counsel Hugh H. Mo over what Mo calls an unpaid, $1.9 million fee balance, U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein gave leave for Ng's current lawyer, Sari Kolatch, to depose Brafman, a lawyer from the shuttered Park Jensen Bennett LLP firm and a lawyer from Shapiro...

