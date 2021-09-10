15 Firms To Guide IPOs Exceeding $3.4B As Activity Resumes

By Tom Zanki (September 10, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Fifteen law firms are set to guide at least 11 initial public offerings that could exceed $3.4 billion in proceeds during the week of Sept. 13, marking the first burst in post-Labor Day IPO activity ahead of what is expected to be a busy autumn. Companies preparing to go public span the technology, health care, sports apparel, sports betting and retail industries, according to New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq schedules Friday, in addition to at least one blank-check company raising money to fund an acquisition. The slate of IPO prospects could grow if more companies launch marketing roadshows early next...

