Epic Games Ruling Could Haunt Big Tech

By Bryan Koenig (September 13, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Apple may have won more than it lost on Friday, when a California federal judge allowed it to continue barring rival app stores from its iPhones. But the legislative and enforcement fallout from the mixed ruling over Epic Games' lawsuit, which also gave Epic a way to circumvent Apple's 30% commission on app sales, could come to haunt the cellphone giant and other dominant tech platforms. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers could prompt legislative changes that negatively affect Big Tech firms, bolster litigation against Apple and other closed digital ecosystems and harm Apple's business model. Two days...

