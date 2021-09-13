118 Large Law Firms Earn Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certification

By Matt Perez (September 13, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Nearly 120 large law firms in the U.S. and Canada have completed the latest certification cycle for Diversity Lab's Mansfield Rule, which aims to boost the number of attorneys from historically underrepresented groups in leadership positions. Diversity Lab on Monday said that 118 firms, including Perkins Coie LLP, Holland & Knight LLP, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, Troutman Pepper, and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, achieved Mansfield Rule 4.0 certification, the culmination of a yearlong evaluation and accountability process. The Mansfield Rule requires that at least 30% of candidates considered for key leadership positions at law firms be...

