Delta Asks Justices To Hear 'Untenable' Calif. Pay Stubs Fight

By Linda Chiem (September 15, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Delta Air Lines has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Ninth Circuit decision reviving proposed class claims that the airline violated California's wage statement and timekeeping regulations, saying the decision interferes with federal laws governing interstate travel and commerce. In a petition for certiorari made public Monday, the Atlanta-based air carrier asked the justices to step in and provide a "much-needed course correction" of a Ninth Circuit panel's February ruling determining that neither the dormant commerce clause nor the Airline Deregulation Act of 1978 barred California's wage rules from applying to interstate transportation workers such as flight attendants and...

