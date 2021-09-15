Big Banks Say VRDO Antitrust Case's New Claims Don't Fly

By Jon Hill (September 15, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Big banks sued for allegedly inflating interest rates for debt securities known as variable rate demand obligations told a New York federal judge on Tuesday that the latest complaint filed against them by Baltimore and other local government issuers is overgrown with some untenable new claims. U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman ruled late last year that the bank defendants, which include Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and an array of other major financial institutions, would have to face federal antitrust claims brought by Baltimore and Philadelphia but not certain state-law claims. Since then, the cities have been joined in their...

