'Varsity Blues' Jury Hears USC Hoops Recruit Had JV Talent

By Brian Dowling (September 17, 2021, 11:13 PM EDT) -- A student whose father allegedly bribed his daughter's way into the University of Southern California as a fake basketball recruit was in fact not even good enough to play on her high school's varsity team, jurors in the first "Varsity Blues" trial heard Friday. The testimony came at the end of the first week of trial against former casino executive Gamal Abdelaziz and hedge fund founder John Wilson, who are each accused of paying scheme mastermind William "Rick" Singer to give their children a leg up in the college admissions process. Prosecutors on Friday called Rachel Sih, who attended the Hong Kong...

