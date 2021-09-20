State AGs Back House Bills Aimed At Antitrust Tech Reform

By Matthew Perlman (September 20, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of state-level attorneys general sent a letter to both chambers of Congress on Monday calling on lawmakers to pass a spate of proposed legislation aimed at reining in Big Tech companies and updating antitrust law. The letter came from a coalition of attorneys general from 30 states, the District of Columbia and Guam in support of a package of six bills that the House Judiciary Committee approved in late June after a marathon markup session. New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is helping lead the coalition, urged lawmakers in a statement on Monday to pass the package...

