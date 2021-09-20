J&J May Court Trouble With 'Texas Two-Step' Talc Gambit

By Cara Salvatore (September 20, 2021, 10:26 PM EDT) -- An untested legal maneuver could help Johnson & Johnson wipe out billions of dollars in claims over its allegedly cancer-causing talcum powder, but pending legislation and likely fraud allegations may block a move plaintiffs' lawyers deride as a "Texas two-step." The company is facing pressure to shake up its legal strategy after losing a series of trials in cases alleging it concealed cancer risks, including a $2.1 billion verdict that the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review this summer. Attorneys for some plaintiffs have said J&J is considering what's known as a "Texas two-step," which would involve using the state's "divisive merger"...

