Porsche Must Face Trimmed Suit Over Faulty Software Update

By Linda Chiem (September 21, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge said Monday Porsche must face a pared-down proposed class action alleging a faulty software update caused the infotainment system in Panamera, Cayenne and other vehicles to malfunction and drain the cars' batteries. U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen partly denied Porsche Cars North America Inc.'s motion to dismiss plaintiff Kent Bowen's lawsuit, finding there were sufficient allegations that a May 2020 software update that was automatically transmitted to the Porsche Communication Management unit in Bowen's 2011 Panamera caused the PCM to enter "a near-continuous reboot cycle." The PCM is the central control unit for the car's infotainment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS