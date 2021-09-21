Paragard IUD Maker Wants 'Shotgun' MDL Claims Tossed

By Rosie Manins (September 21, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The makers of the Paragard birth control device asked a Georgia federal judge on Tuesday to toss the master complaint in multidistrict litigation comprising almost 500 plaintiffs who say the device is defective, saying it's a shotgun pleading without specificity. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and The Cooper Cos. Inc. said the plaintiffs bluntly lobbed 16 counts against them and various subsidiaries over the Paragard intrauterine device, accusing all defendants of all alleged wrongdoings without breaking down the allegations against the companies. The plaintiffs say the Paragard devices broke inside their bodies without warning and despite assurances that the birth control method...

