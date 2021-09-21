DOJ Sues To Stop American Airlines-JetBlue Alliance

By Matthew Perlman (September 21, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and several state-level enforcers filed suit on Tuesday seeking to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, contending the move eliminates competition and further consolidates an already concentrated industry. The DOJ filed suit in Massachusetts federal court, alongside attorneys general from six states and the District of Columbia, over a series of agreements between the airlines called the "Northeast Alliance" that enforcers said will combine their operations in Boston and New York City. Speaking on a call with reporters to announce the suit on Tuesday, acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers, head of the...

