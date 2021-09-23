DOJ's American-JetBlue Suit An Aggressive Antitrust Flex

By Linda Chiem (September 23, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's pro-competition agenda is boldly targeting American Airlines, the world's largest carrier, and JetBlue over a Trump administration-approved alliance that regulators now liken to a 19th-century trust, but experts say questions remain as to whether the airlines' promises of increased consumer choice are actually being realized. The U.S. Department of Justice and the attorneys general of six states and the District of Columbia filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday to block the two airlines' so-called Northeast Alliance, alleging it eliminates further competition in an industry that has seen dramatic consolidation over the past two decades. American and JetBlue's "unprecedented" partnership amounts to a "de...

