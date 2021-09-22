Donziger Argues For Time Served, Citing Lengthy Prosecution

By Cara Salvatore (September 22, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Chevron foe Steven Donziger has asked a New York federal judge to sentence him to time served on his contempt-of-court conviction, with counsel saying he has been wearing an ankle monitoring device while under house arrest "longer than many people wear wedding rings." The disbarred human rights lawyer was convicted July 26 by U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska of disobeying court orders in an underlying civil case brought by the oil company over a nearly $9 billion environmental pollution judgment in Ecuador. With sentencing set for Oct. 1, Donziger's lawyers told Judge Preska on Tuesday that his time under house arrest —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS