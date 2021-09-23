Senators Advance Bill Shielding AGs' Antitrust Venue Choices

By Christopher Cole (September 23, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A Senate panel advanced legislation Thursday to prevent companies from moving states' antitrust lawsuits to more favorable venues, as part of a congressional response to Google's effort this year to move the Texas attorney general's suit against the tech giant to California. The bipartisan bill would revise federal antitrust law to ensure state plaintiffs can keep their suits in the court they select rather than having them moved to a court the defendant prefers, according to one of its main sponsors, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. The bill is also spearheaded by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee's...

