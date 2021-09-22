YouTuber Accused By Feds Of $30M Cable TV Piracy Scheme

By Craig Clough (September 22, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Three men, including a YouTuber with nearly 800,000 subscribers, were charged in Pennsylvania federal court for allegedly masterminding a $30 million scheme to pirate cable television and other copyrighted material and resell it, according to an indictment unsealed on Tuesday. Bill Omar Carrasquillo, 35, of Swedesboro, New Jersey; Jesse Gonzales, 42, of Pico Rivera, California; and Michael Barone, 36, of Richmond Hill, New York, operated the criminal scheme from at least March 2016 to at least November 2019, according to the indictment. Carrasquillo, who is known online as "Omi in a Hellcat," and the others operated the scheme by fraudulently obtaining...

