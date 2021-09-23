High Court Asked To Decide Fight Over Ch. 11 Trustee Fees

By Vince Sullivan (September 23, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- An ongoing battle over the constitutionality of a 2017 law that increased the fees owed by Chapter 11 debtors in some jurisdictions has made its way to the nation's highest court, with the liquidating trustee in Circuit City's bankruptcy case asking the U.S. Supreme Court to decide the issue. In a petition for a writ of certiorari filed earlier this week, Alfred H. Siegel said the question over the increase in fees owed to the Office of the United States Trustee was ripe for consideration by the justices because appellate panels in three different circuit courts could not agree on whether...

