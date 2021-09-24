WikiLeaks Suspect Can't Get CIA Servers Cloned For Trial

By Victoria McKenzie (September 24, 2021, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has denied Wikileaks suspect Joshua Adam Schulte's request for copies of two CIA servers ahead of his retrial on federal espionage charges. In an order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty recognized Schulte's significant interest in "relevant" forensic evidence contained within the servers, but said the ex-CIA coder has made no real effort to tailor his request since it was initially denied in 2019. According to the order, Schulte is asking for full "mirror" images of two out of three servers that comprise DEVLAN, "an isolated, highly secure CIA computer network used to develop cyber...

