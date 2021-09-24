Real Estate Rumors: Kolter Homes, Savanna, DR Horton

By Andrew McIntyre (September 24, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Kolter Homes is hoping to build as many as 892 single-family homes in Palm Beach County, Florida, but would need rezoning to do so, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The firm is hoping to rezone 466.1 acres on U.S. 411 close to the Lion Country Safari, and a planning commission will take up the matter next month, according to the report. Real estate firm Savanna has leased out 20,175 square feet of space on Fifth Avenue in New York to three separate tenants, Commercial Observer reported Friday. Ship brokerage firm Quincannon Associates, Bluestar BioAdvisors and public relations company Reevemark...

