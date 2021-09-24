Pension Fund Unlikely To Get 2nd Shot At MiMedx Class

By Brett Barrouquere (September 24, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge said Friday that he's likely to reject an effort by a pension fund to reopen a securities fraud class action against MiMedx Group Inc., saying there have been no new arguments raised since he dismissed the fund's claims for lack of standing. During a hearing in the Northern District of Georgia, U.S. District Judge William Ray II said nothing has changed in the position of the Carpenters Pension Fund of Illinois to establish that it has standing to pursue claims that biomedical company MiMedx manipulated its financial information in a way that hurt the fund's investments....

