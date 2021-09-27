11th Circ. Affirms Pulse Shooting Suit Lacks Terrorism Ties

By Carolina Bolado (September 27, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit said Monday it would not revive a suit blaming Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for radicalizing the man who carried out the Pulse nightclub mass shooting in 2016, finding the plaintiffs had failed to plausibly claim the shooting was an act of international terrorism under the Anti-Terrorism Act. A three-judge panel said the plaintiffs — survivors of the attack and relatives of those killed — had not shown the massacre by shooter Omar Mateen was authorized by a foreign terrorist organization or "transcended national boundaries" as required to support an aiding and abetting terrorism claim under the ATA....

