Google Must Face $2B Suit Alleging Unauthorized Ads

By Dorothy Atkins (September 27, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge kept intact the bulk of a proposed class action Friday alleging Google made more than $2 billion from unauthorized advertisements placed over websites viewed on Android phones, rejecting Google's argument that its advertisement practices are protected under the First Amendment and the Copyright Act.

In a 21-page order, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila dismissed for good a claim alleging Google's former advertising practices on Android devices violated the unfair prong of California's Unfair Competition Law. But he allowed the website owners to move forward with the rest of their contract and unfair business practices claims, along with...

