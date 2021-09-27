Sempra, SoCalGas Cut $1.8B Aliso Canyon Gas Leak Deal

By Dorothy Atkins (September 27, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Southern California Gas and its parent, Sempra Energy, have agreed to pay up to $1.8 billion to settle personal injury and property damage claims by more than 35,000 victims of the 2015 Aliso Canyon gas leak, following roughly $5.7 million in discovery sanctions levied against SoCalGas, according to plaintiffs' counsel. Sempra Energy and SoCalGas have agreed to pay up to $1.8 billion to settle tens of thousands of claims stemming from the 2015 Aliso Canyon gas leak. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi) If approved, the settlements would resolve claims by tens of thousands of property owners who sued the utility after one of SoCalGas'...

