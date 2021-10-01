Donziger Gets 6 Months For Contempt In Chevron Case

By Pete Brush (October 1, 2021, 12:22 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday sentenced disbarred environmental lawyer Steven Donziger to six months in prison for an "astonishing" course of criminal contempt in his lengthy legal battle with Chevron Corp. over a $9.5 billion pollution judgment that the oil giant successfully argued was fraudulent. Steven Donziger addressed onlookers and reporters Friday outside of Manhattan federal court. (Pete Brush | Law360) U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska said it is clear that Donziger, 60, has "no regret" for his decisions to ignore and defy court orders for years prior to being criminally charged. She said his actions were at least...

