Feds Rest 'Varsity Blues' Case As Focus Shifts To Defense

By Brian Dowling (September 29, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday in the first trial over the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scheme, as defense lawyers prepared to call witnesses to rebut two weeks of testimony detailing an alleged quid pro quo to admit rich families' kids to elite universities as fake athletic recruits. Attorneys for hedge fund founder John Wilson and casino executive Gamal Abdelaziz previewed the defense's case, set to begin Friday after a day off, that scheme ringleader William "Rick" Singer was a con artist who told the parents their payments were forwarded to the schools as donations and not doled out as bribes....

