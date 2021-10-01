Feds Must Release IHS Doctor Abuse Report, 2nd Circ. Says

By Joyce Hanson (October 1, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit in a precedential opinion has upheld bids by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal to force the federal government to turn over a report detailing the sexual abuse committed by a former Indian Health Service pediatrician against Native American children. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was wrong to claim the report on Stanley Patrick Weber was exempt from the Freedom of Information Act due to its supposed status as a "medical quality assurance record," a circuit panel found Thursday in a judgment that affirmed a Southern District of New York ruling....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS