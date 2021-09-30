Fed. Circ. Forecast: Verisk Targets EagleView's $375M Win

By Andrew Karpan (September 30, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit next week will hear a Verisk Analytics unit's invalidity arguments in its fight over a jury's finding that it willfully infringed EagleView's aerial imagery patents, and a subsequent ruling by a New Jersey federal judge that it owes $375 million in treble damages. Verisk Analytics Inc. subsidiary Xactware Solutions will make its case in an Oct. 8 hearing that two patents Vista Equity Partners-owned EagleView Technologies Inc. asserted in the case are ineligible for patent protection per the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision, a ruling that holds abstract ideas can't be patented. "The evidence at trial conclusively established...

