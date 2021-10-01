'Varsity Blues' Player Was On 'Belichick'-Level Team, Jury Told

By Chris Villani (October 1, 2021, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The son of a hedge fund founder on trial in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case played for the "Bill Belichick" of water polo at the University of Southern California, a jury heard Friday, as the defense sought to prove the teen was a legitimate athlete. Defendants John Wilson and former casino executive Gamal Abdelaziz began to present their side of the story to the Boston panel after 11 days of government-led testimony in the first trial stemming from the investigation. Prosecutors claim Wilson paid $220,000 through scheme ringleader William "Rick" Singer to get his son, Johnny, into USC as a...

