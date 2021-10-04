Uber Must Face New Class Members' Claims In IPO Suit

By Katryna Perera (October 4, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge rejected an attempt by Uber to dismiss a consolidated proposed class action against it that alleges the ride-sharing company duped shareholders about numerous corporate scandals and downplayed risks ahead of its May 2019 initial public offering. U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg said in an order Friday no case law indicates new plaintiffs cannot join an existing class action. Uber Technologies Inc. had previously argued in a motion to dismiss that some newly named plaintiffs from a previous state action should not be able to "piggyback" on to the existing federal litigation. Individual shareholder Benjamin Stirratt launched the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS