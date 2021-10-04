DOI Questions Tribe's Historical Ties To Gambling Land

By Joyce Hanson (October 4, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has asked a D.C. court to toss a suit by the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians over a rejected casino plan, saying the federally recognized tribe doesn't have a "significant historical connection" to a 128-acre land parcel. The DOI argued in a cross-motion for summary judgment Friday that the agency permissibly interpreted the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act's restored lands exception when it concluded that the Scotts Valley Band failed to establish the required historical connection to the Vallejo Parcel, located in Northern California. The Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians had asked the D.C....

