1st 'Varsity Blues' Trial Nears End As Parents Rest

By Brian Dowling (October 4, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Two parents fighting charges in the first "Varsity Blues" college admissions case rested their defense case Monday after three days of testimony, teeing up closing arguments and deliberations in the high-profile prosecution for later this week. After the close of testimony, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton told the jury to return Wednesday to hear the final word from the parties in the case against hedge fund founder John B. Wilson and casino executive Gamal Abdelaziz, both accused of paying bribes to get their kids into the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits. The jury, in the final day...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS