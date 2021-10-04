Supreme Court Won't Hear 'Rosemary's Baby,' Illumina Cases

By Tiffany Hu (October 4, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down appeals of a number of copyright, trademark and trade secrets cases, including one involving biotech firm Illumina Inc. as well as another over NBC's television movie version of the psychological horror film "Rosemary's Baby." Here is a look at some IP cases the high court refused to take up. Montgomery v. NBC Television et al. The high court on Monday denied short story author Wilhelmina Montgomery's appeal over the Second Circuit's ruling, which affirmed the dismissal of her lawsuit alleging that a two-part NBC version of "Rosemary's Baby" ripped off two of her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS