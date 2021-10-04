High Court Turns Down 2 Patent Eligibility Cases

By Andrew Karpan (October 4, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down two lower-profile cases over patent eligibility standards, with one appeal over VoIP-Pal patents asserted against Apple that were invalidated, and another stemming from a Texas jury's $10 million infringement verdict against Nintendo that was thrown out. While patent lawyers wait to hear if the justices will take up the eligibility issues raised in American Axle v. Neapco, the court quickly passed on two cases with similar concerns, each of which attempted to peg their appeals to the widely watched case over the Federal Circuit's invalidation of a drive shaft patent. The move also...

