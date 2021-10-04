Senate Confirms Sheppard Mullin Partner As DHS GC

By Daniel Wilson (October 4, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Monday narrowly confirmed Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP partner Jonathan Meyer as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's top legal officer, returning him to the agency where he had previously held two senior positions. Senators voted 51-47 in a mostly party-line vote to confirm Meyer as DHS' general counsel, filling a position that has sat vacant for more than two years. He had previously spent nearly six years at the agency during the Obama administration as senior counselor to its general counsel, then as deputy general counsel. The tight vote came despite Senate Homeland Security and...

