Ga. Justices Reject Uber's Appeal In Wrongful Death Case

By Rosie Manins (October 5, 2021, 3:08 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review a lower court's holding that Uber can't force the arbitration of wrongful death and negligence claims brought by the mother of an Uber Eats customer murdered by a delivery driver. The court gave no public explanation for its denial of the review petition from Uber Technologies Inc. and a handful of subsidiaries. The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled in May it was unclear whether Uber Eats customer Ryan Thornton was able to clearly see the company's terms and conditions, including an arbitration clause, on its smartphone application when he used it to...

