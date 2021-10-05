Tax Charge Off Limits In Tribal Bribery Trial, Court Hears

By Brian Dowling (October 5, 2021, 2:32 PM EDT) -- An architect accused of paying bribes to keep a design contract for a Massachusetts tribal casino urged a federal judge Monday not to muck up his upcoming trial with a co-defendant's tax charges that were previously split off into a separate proceeding. David DeQuattro told U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock to stick by his July decision to go forward with a trial strictly on the claims that he paid bribes to Mashpee Wampanoag chairman Cedric Cromwell and to try related tax charges against the tribal official at a later date. Prosecutors asked the court two weeks ago to reconsider the decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS